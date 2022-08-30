Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Roll out the red carpet! The 2022 Emmy Awards will celebrate the best of comedy, drama and more fan-favorite TV shows.

Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero in July, with Succession leading the pack. The HBO hit — which stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and more — earned an unprecedented 25 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series.

On the comedy side, AppleTV+ standout Ted Lasso trails closely behind with 20 total nominations. The series made history at the 2021 ceremony, becoming the most nominated freshman comedy in the awards show’s tenure. Among its seven wins last year were Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, who portrays the titular sports coach.

“Thank you very much. So yeah, heck of a year,” the Saturday Night Live alum gushed while accepting his trophy at the 2021 ceremony. “I would say that this show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”

Sudeikis went on to give a sweet shout-out to his children, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde. “I want to thank my folks, Dan and Kathy. My sisters Chris and Lizzie,” he said. “My sisters that have been chosen outside of biology, Rachel. I want to thank my children, Otis and Daisy.”

The Sleeping With Other People actor also paid homage to his SNL roots. “I want to thank folks at SNL. Lorne [Michaels], who went to go take a dump now, perfect. He is going to get home — he’s going to watch. He loves watching the Emmys at home. It is fine. It’s fine. Which home is the big question!”

When the 2022 trophies are handed out in September, Sudeikis has a chance to repeat his big win. He faces tough competition from Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

Along with streaming mainstays like The Morning Show and Ozark, this year’s Emmys shines a spotlight on up-and-coming shows. ABC’s Abbott Elementary is up for a total of seven awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Creator and star Quinta Brunson is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. At 32, she’s the youngest Black woman to ever earn a nod in the major category — but she wasn’t even watching when the nominations were announced.

“My phone just started going off, and I knew that something good had happened,” she told Vanity Fair in July. “So when I was able to look at my phone, I saw that not only was the show nominated, but I was so shocked at the rest of the nominations. I’m so happy for my cast. I’m over the moon that this show is nominated because I felt we did really, really good work this year, and it felt like recognition that we didn’t necessarily need, but recognition that I really felt the people who worked on this show deserved.”

The 2022 Emmys air on NBC Monday, September 12. Scroll down for a complete list of the nominees — and come back during the broadcast to see who won: