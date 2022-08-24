Another impressive year. After the sports comedy-drama Ted Lasso won seven Emmy Awards in 2021 including Outstanding Comedy Series, the AppleTV+ program has proven itself again in 2022 with a total of 20 nominations.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the optimistic titular character, won his first Emmy last year for his performance.

“This show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” he said while accepting the accolade in September 2021.

The 46-year-old Saturday Night Live alum, who also helped develop the series, has been clear about the fact that he never planned for more than three seasons.

“The story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know,” he told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021. Filming for season 3 has already begun but a release date has yet to be announced.

Sudeikis is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor again this Emmy season, but he’s not the only Ted Lasso performer to receive critical acclaim. Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) earned their own golden statues in 2021 and are both up for the Outstanding Supporter Actress and Actor prizes again this time around.

In a July 2021 interview with Elle, Waddingham, 48, spoke about the Ted Lasso creators, including Sudeikis, allowing her to rework her lines when appropriate.

“Jason has been quite vocal about it in interviews — he says that we now know the characters better than they do, which is a huge compliment,” she told the outlet.

Goldstein, for his part, has been candid about why he thinks the series is so popular with viewers.

“I’ve thought about that a lot and think the show’s success is a reaction to all the negative public discourse that’s been all over our screens, in the media, in the news that’s become so mean and unpleasant,” the 42-year-old actor told Men’s Journal in August 2021. “People were proud of being horrible to each other and it was ugly and disturbing how normalized it had all become. So the success of Ted Lasso speaks to how starved we are to see people look out for each other, despite challenges in their own life. The show tapped into this need for decency.”

Although the hit comedy has been particularly praised for its performances and writing, its 2022 Emmy nominations span across a range of categories including directing, editing and hairstyling.

Once again in the running for Outstanding Comedy Series, the uplifting program will face off against Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, What We Do in the Shadows and Only Murders in the Building.

Of Ted Lasso’s 20 Emmy nominations in 2022, 10 of them are for acting. Here are all the performers from the critically acclaimed series that received nominations in 2022: