Mandy Moore Reacts to 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub for 'Finest' Final Season

A bittersweet day. Mandy Moore is happy that This Is Us received one nomination for the 2022 Emmy Awards — but she wishes the drama’s farewell season had gotten a little more love.

“So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #ThisIsUs,” the 47 Meters Down star, 38, wrote in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 12. “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was [its] finest hour? Sure.”

The “Candy” songstress went on to point out creator Dan Fogelman‘s “brilliant writing for 6 seasons” and executive producer Ken Olin‘s “impeccable direction,” both of went unrecognized by the Television Academy. “Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew?” the How to Deal actress added. “Yah … but nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

The NBC series appeared in only one category when the 2022 nominees were announced on Tuesday, earning a nod for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song “The Forever Now,” which was cowritten by Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and Siddhartha Khosla. The family drama, which premiered in September 2016 and ended in May, was previously nominated for Outstanding Drama Series four times: from 2017 to 2019 and in 2021.

The This Is Us cast also racked up plenty of acting nominations over the years, with Sterling K. Brown taking home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017. The Black Panther star, 46, had been vocal about asking Emmy voters to reward his costar Moore for her tearjerking final performance as Rebecca Pearson.

“Mandy Moore is killing the game, son. She is killing the game and she deserves to be recognized,” the Golden Globe winner said in an Instagram video shared in April. “Man, that woman. Y’all know Mandy Moore is eight years younger than me and she plays my mama. There’s never a moment on set where I’m like, ‘Mandy Moore’s too young to play my mama.’ No, she is my mama. And the beautifully subtle nuanced work and the portrayal of someone going through what her character’s going through, it’s just exquisite, man.”

After the nominations dropped on Tuesday, Fogelman, 46, reacted via social media — and he didn’t seem too bothered by the snub.

“The Emmy noms didn’t break for #ThisIsUs today – if you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t,” he tweeted. “That entire group wins a ‘Danny’ in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!