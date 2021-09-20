Whoops! Seth Rogen pronounced Hannah Waddingham’s last name as “Waddington” while presenting her Emmy Award on Sunday, September 19 — and the actress had the best reaction.

After the Ted Lasso star, 47, accepted her trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, a reporter asked the London native what she thought of the moniker flub. “Oh, I didn’t hear that,” Waddingham said. “That’s brand new information to me. What did he say? Ah, man, I’m going to call him Seth ‘Rage-n.’”

“I gotta call him Seth Ragin.” #Emmy winners Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham react to Seth Rogen mispronouncing her last name. https://t.co/mIawnJn2Ad pic.twitter.com/oRlv8LhoNn — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2021

The Game of Thrones alum’s costar Brett Goldstein, who was standing by her side at the time, joked that Rogen, 39, was “dead.”

Many social media users also expressed their disapproval. “Congrats to Hannah Waddington, whoever that is. Maybe Seth did blaze a few already,” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “Seth mispronounced Hannah Waddingham’s last name. Shame. Shame. Shame.”

Others compared the Freaks and Geeks alum’s misstep to John Travolta calling Idina Menzel “Adele Dazeem” at the Oscars in 2014, writing, “I’m a Seth Rogen fan and a Ted Lasso fan, so I’m trying not to get too upset that he mispronounced Hannah Waddingham’s name. It’s not quite up there with what John Travolta did to Idina Menzel.”

In Waddingham’s acceptance, she gushed that Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso on the Apple TV+ show, “changed [her] life” with the role. “I’m honestly so privileged to work with you,” the singer told the actor, 46. “I really am. … West End musical performers need to be on screen more. Please give them a chance because we won’t let you down.”

The actress added of the writer’s room: “The thing that’s charming about you, all of you, is that you don’t realize how wonderful you are. I just don’t think people realize what you bring to the room when we’re all quiet together. I am so grateful to even be in your gaggle.”

Waddingham went on to give her parents a shoutout as well, gushing, “This single mum wouldn’t be standing here without you.”

The Les Misérables star previously celebrated her July Emmy nomination by getting “hammered,” she joked to Vanity Fair at the time. “I don’t care who knows about it. … For [the show] to be universally lauded like this, it means we start season three in a very happy place.”