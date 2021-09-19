Emmys 2021: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

The biggest night in TV is here. On Sunday, September 19, the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best TV of the year.

The nominations, announced in July, revealed The Crown and The Mandalorian leading the pack with 24 Emmy nods each. WandaVision followed closely behind with 23 nominations, while The Handmaid’s Tale and Saturday Night Live tied with 21 mentions each.

HBO and HBO Max earned a total of 130 nominations, while Netflix earned 129. However, during three separate Creative Arts Emmys presentations, Netflix dominated, taking home 34 awards. Disney+ was awarded 13 with HBO and HBO Max landing a combined 10. NBC and Apple TV+ earned seven trophies each.

Cedric the Entertainer will host Sunday night’s show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Presenters include Dolly Parton, Awkwafina, Ellen Pompeo, Annaleigh Ashford, Ava DuVernay, LL Cool J, Michael Douglas, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Sarah Paulson, Ken Jeong, Beanie Feldstein, Seth Rogen and the cast of Schitt’s Creek, who swept last year’s show.

Although the 2020 ceremony took place almost fully virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 show will include many more guests in person and a limited live audience.

This year, the Board of Governors also added a new rule to create a more inclusive environment. Nominees and winners can request to be recognized with a more gender-neutral title of “Performer” on their certificate and statuette, but the categories will continue to have Actor and Actress in the name.

The Emmy Awards air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ Sunday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll down for a full list of nominees and winners.