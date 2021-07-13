The most Marvel-ous nominations. Marvel has taken on Ragnarok, Ultron and Thanos, but now they’re fighting for the Emmys. The first superhero series from Marvel Studios scored big with the 2021 Emmy nominations.

The Television Academy announced 28 nominations for Marvel Studios on Tuesday, July 12. The comic book studio has been releasing movies since 2008, but they released their first TV series, WandaVision, on Disney+ in January, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March. Both series received nominations, but it was the Elizabeth Olsen-led show that became the third most-nominated series at the 2021 Emmys with 23 nominations.

Olsen, 32, and Paul Bettany earned their first leading actor Emmy nods for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and the Vision, respectively. The critically acclaimed series earned tens of technical nominations, including one for best original music and lyrics for “Agatha All Along,” the song fans couldn’t stop listening to after it was released.

The critically acclaimed superhero series, which followed Wanda as she discovered her full powers in the midst of grieving her lost loved ones, was expected to earn some nominations. Their successor, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, wasn’t quite as beloved, but it still earned a few nominations.

Don Cheadle scored a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He reprised his role as Colonel James Rhodes/War Machine, in the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-led series for just a couple of scenes. The nod for such brief screen time left a few scratching their heads, including Cheadle, 56.

“Thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, [man shrugging emoji]ers,” he tweeted Tuesday after his Emmy nomination was announced. “I don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go …”

The superhero drama followed Sam Wilson/The Falcon as he struggled with the idea of taking over the Captain America mantle and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier as he came to terms with his traumatic past as an assassin and became a hero. The action-heavy series’ other nominations were mostly in stunt and effect categories.

The Marvel series are competing against each other in a single category: Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards air CBS Sunday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see all of Marvel Studios’ 2021 Emmy nominations: