Emmys 2021: See the Complete List of Nominations

After a very strange 2020 awards season, the 2021 Emmy Awards are broadcasting as usual this September and bringing a sense of normalcy along with them.

Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, announced the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 13, via a livestream.

Securing the top spot for nominations were The Crown and The Mandalorian, which both received 24 Emmy nods. The programs were quickly followed by WandaVision, which received 23 nominations, while The Handmaid’s Tale and Saturday Night Live tied for third place with 21 mentions.

As for platforms, HBO and HBO Max led the pack with 130 nominations, while Netflix came in a close second with 129.

The awards, which celebrate the best and brightest of TV, will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ on September 19. Cedric the Entertainer announced via social media on Monday, July 12, that he would be hosting the awards.

“I’m about to be hosting the Emmys! And I ain’t even a Jimmy!” he said in an Instagram video.

In a separate statement, the Neighborhood star, 57, added that he’s enormously honored to take on the gig.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people,” the comedian wrote. “I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

Last year, Jimmy Kimmel took the stage for the third time to host the show. While the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 53, appeared in person for the event, nominees accepted their awards from the comfort of their own homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. During his opening monologue, the comedian joked about the strange turn of events.

“Welcome to the Pandemmys. It’s great to finally see people again. Thank you for risking everything to be here. Thank me for risking everything to be here. You know what they say, you can’t have a virus without a host,” he began as the camera cut to footage from past Emmys that made it look like the Staples Center was full of stars. “Why are we having an awards show in the middle of a pandemic? And what the hell am I doing here? This is the year they decide they have to have a host? Why is a question I’ve been asked a lot this week. And I get it, it might seem frivolous and unnecessary, but you know what else seems frivolous and unnecessary? Doing it every other year.”

The New York native went on to discuss how important TV was to people throughout the pandemic.

“What did we find in that dark and lonely tunnel?” he continued. “We found a friend who is there for us 24 hours a day. Our old pal, television.”

Scroll to see the full list of nominations:

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)



Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)



Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Emerald Fennel (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Guest Actress in a Comedy

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Guest Actor in a Comedy

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Dan Levy (Saturday Night Live)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Prime Video)

Uncle Frank (Prime Video)

For the full list of 2021 nominations, head to the Emmy’s official website.