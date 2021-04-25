The Garden The Bathroom Where Celebs Store Their Awards

Amid a strange awards season, one thing has remained the same: a few deserving celebrities have ended their glammed-up evenings with a shiny new talking piece to display on their mantle.

Or … somewhere else! When it comes to storing their awards, celebrities have been known to choose some interesting spots for safekeeping.

While many stars, such as Julia Roberts and Sean “Diddy” Combs, like to keep their statues in rooms where they can show them off, others, like Nicole Kidman and Gwyneth Paltrow, choose to go a less traditional (or “above the fireplace”) route.

One star, however, may have everyone beat when it comes to strange storage options. During a March 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rosamund Pike shared that she doesn’t feel comfortable showcasing her awards in her house. How does she cure this discomfort? By burying them in her garden, of course!

“I think it’s awkward, so I bury it in the garden with a little bit showing up so you can have an enticing glimpse of a hand or the globe maybe,” the Gone Girl actress said at the time. “I think it’s amusing because in the future, when I’m dead and gone or when somebody else buys the house, they’ll be landscaping and they’ll hit metal and they’ll think they found buried treasure and they’ll have in fact found a host of awards.”

While Pike predicts awards shows will be a thing of the past by the time someone digs up her trophies, other stars are more interested in their statues.

Tom Hanks, for instance, keeps his many awards in their rightful place: on a shelf beside all of his family’s other accolades.

“Where are they now? They are on the family trophy shelf, next to the soccer trophies,” the actor reportedly once said about his two Oscars.

The Academy Awards’ official statuette, which depicts a knight holding a crusader’s sword on a reel of film, is rumored to have been nicknamed by former Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences librarian Margaret Herrick, who thought the figure looked like her Uncle Oscar. In 1939, the Academy officially adopted the name.

As it goes, every awards season trophy has a great story of some sort. The Emmy’s trophy design was selected in 1948 after 47 proposals didn’t make the cut. Each year, the Grammy’s gilded gramophone statues are hand-plated with 24-karat gold.

Scroll to see where the celebs keep their beloved (or perhaps not-so-precious) statues: