Sign of the times! Ramy Youssef showed what happens when nominees don’t win a trophy at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20 — and it included a farewell to the hazmat suit-wearing award presenters.

The Ramy star, 29, tweeted a video of the hilarious moment after he lost Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Eugene Levy. The clip showed a presenter wearing a tuxedo hazmat suit as they waved goodbye through a window with an award in hand. “When you lose the Emmy,” he captioned the post.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

The Emmys announced on Friday, September 18, that presenters would deliver the trophies in tuxedo hazmat suits created and designed by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington.

The awards show looked different this year as Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.The comedian, 52, poked fun at the unusual circumstances when he did his opening monologue.

“Welcome to the Pandemmys. It’s great to finally see people again. Thank you for risking everything to be here. Thank me for risking everything to be here. You know what they say, you can’t have a virus without a host,” Kimmel joked as the camera cut to old audience footage from past Emmy telecasts. “Why are we having an awards show in the middle of a pandemic? And what the hell am I doing here? This is the year they decide they have to have a host? Why is a question I’ve been asked a lot this week. And I get it, it might seem frivolous and unnecessary, but you know what else seems frivolous and unnecessary? Doing it every other year.”

The show eventually revealed that the nominees were safely quarantined at home, live-streaming from around the world via tech kits sent to them by the Televison Academy.

Kimmel joked about the Emmys home edition in an interview with USA Today on Thursday, September 17.

“Are you familiar with homeschooling? It’s gonna be kinda like that. It’s gonna be a bunch of people on their webcams. It’ll be closer to porn than an awards show,” he said.