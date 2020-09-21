Everything’s coming up Roses! The cast of Schitt’s Creek reunited in-person to celebrate the 72nd annual Emmys Awards on Sunday, September 20, from Toronto, Canada.

Although the awards show went virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Emmy-nominated stars dined side-by-side while watching the show together.

“Tonight, some Schitt’s Creek cast and nominated team members have been able to gather for an #Emmys event in Toronto, adhering to Ontario’s COVID-19 guidelines,” the show’s Twitter page announced ahead of the event. “All in attendance have been in isolation since returning negative COVID-19 tests. Good luck, team!”

Moments later, the four leading actors from the series arrived at the shindig and posed for photos in front of a white floral wall.

Eugene Levy, who played patriarch Johnny Rose on the show, wore a navy suit, black shirt and grey tie. He topped off his awards show look with his iconic circular glasses and black shoes. The Best in Show star’s son, Daniel Levy, who played David Rose, opted for a grey suit jacket, matching tie and skirt. He too wore glasses and black shoes as he struck a pose on the carpet.

Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose on the series), wore black from head to toe. Her black gown was complimented by a sparkly, long-sleeved top, boots and handbag. O’Hara’s onscreen daughter, Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) also donned a black ensemble. She sported a sheer, black top under a black blazer and paired it with black pants and sneakers.

O’Hara, 66, took home the first award of the night for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which was followed by Eugene, 73, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

“How cool is it that Eugene has a microphone in his bedroom?” O’Hara joked to start her acceptance speech. “I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age — my age — who gets to fully be her ridiculous self.”

Eugene thanked his wife before giving his children — fellow stars on the series — a shout-out. “As a dad getting to work on camera for six years with both my kids, Daniel and Sarah, ‘Hi, honey.’ Such a joy,” he said. “I love you both and could not be prouder.”

The show continued to win the night, taking home the awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Daniel).

“Holy cow. Oh my goodness, this tent’s on fire!” Daniel, 37, said after taking home the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. “I just want to say thank you to my dad for giving me the reigns to this show even though I didn’t have any experience in the writer’s room — which saying that out loud right now feels like a wild choice on your part, but I am very grateful for it.”

The cast rejoiced as Murphy took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series moments before Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories with its Outstanding Comedy Series win.

“The last six years that I have worked on this show, have been the best six years of my life,” Murphy, 33, said after winning. “I am so, so proud of the cast and the crew and the writers. I can’t believe that Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara are my friends. I’m so proud to be a part of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance because those four things are things that we need more than ever right now.”

The onscreen family joined costars Noah Reid, who played David’s love interest Patrick Brewer, and Karen Robinson, who played Ronnie Lee, ahead of the night’s festivities.

“🎵 and this will be our year 🎵,” the show’s Twitter page read on the cast photo.

Earlier in the week, the Schitt’s Creek creators celebrated two Emmys wins for both Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. The series, which the father-son duo both acted as creators and producers on, was nominated for an impressive 15 Emmy nominations for its sixth and final season.

Daniel announced the show’s end in March 2019, telling fans in a statement how “grateful” he was for the opportunity to create such a well-received show.

“It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have,” the statement read.

Scroll down to see what the cast of Schitt’s Creek looked like during this year’s Emmys.