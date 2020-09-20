For the greater good. Giuliana Rancic revealed on Sunday, September 20, that she won’t be hosting the 72nd Emmy Awards red carpet after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly but unfortunately, this year is just so different,” the entertainment reporter, 46, explained. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

The former reality star said that she is “doing well,” adding, “My husband, Bill [Rancic], and our son, [Duke], also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

Vivica A. Fox, who was also supposed to cover the Emmys on E!, announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Due to Rancic’s test results, Nina Parker has taken over the Going Off Script author’s hosting duties.

In March, the Giuliana & Bill alum opened up about communicating with her parents while quarantining amid the pandemic. (Eduardo DePandi and Anna DePandi live in Italy.)

“One of the best parts of my day is calling my parents and making them smile,” the Daytime Emmy winner wrote via Instagram at the time. “Whether it’s reminiscing about good times or watching Duke doing a funny dance, I know these calls really lift their spirits and that always warms my heart. We have been praying for all of you around the world and my family and friends in Italy. Many have been asking on my DM how they are doing and thankfully, my family in Italy is safe and healthy.”

Rancic concluded, “Bill, Duke and I continue to send love and prayers to you and your families, throughout the world, each and every day. We are all in this together.”