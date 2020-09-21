Partying with their pets! While viewing the 72nd Emmy Awards, Rachel Brosnahan and more nominees watched with their dogs and cats at their sides.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 30, who was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, appeared in the Emmys video chat with her husband, Jason Ralph, at her side, as well as their dogs.

The Wisconsin native told Men’s Journal in 2019 that she is a “crazy dog lady” when it comes to her pets, explaining at the time: “They’re my fur children. Nikki is a pit mix, and she’s so gentle and sweet and needy. She just stares at you with these human eyeballs. Her well is very deep. Then Winston is my Shiba Inu, who is filled to the brim with ’tude. He was fiercely independent, more like a cat, but he’s getting cuddlier.”

The actress added that she once spent “five days driving them all the way to Dallas [from Vancouver] to stay with family” because the canines were too “nervous” to fly. “My best friend came along, and we turned it into a big old doggie road trip,” Brosnahan explained to the outlet.

As for Helena Bonham Carter, the Harry Potter star, 54, could be seen behind host Jimmy Kimmel’s head during his Emmys monologue, playing with her pup.

The Emmy nominee and her boyfriend, Rye Dag Holmboe, adopted their “fur baby” last year, a Tibetan terrier named Pablo. “Mother and dog are doing very well,” she told W magazine in October 2019.

Bonham Carter went on to call the professor, 33, “unexpected magic” in her life, following her and longtime love Tim Burton’s split. (The former couple dated from 2001 to 2014 and share son Billy, 16, and daughter Nell, 12.)

She gushed at the time: “You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving and then you finally move on. I’m very happy with someone else.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities hanging at home with their pets, from D’Arcy Carden to Dylan McDermott.