



Feeling the love! Helena Bonham Carter is totally smitten over her new romance with her much younger beau, writer Rye Dag Holmboe.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar U.K., she opened up about dating after her split with longtime love Tim Burton. Bonham, 53, shares a 21-year age difference with 32-year-old Holmboe.

“You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on,” she explained to the magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, October 29. “I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life.”

She also revealed that the couple are parents to a “fur baby” named Pablo the Tibetan terrier.

Later in the interview, the Ocean’s 8 actress — who plays Princess Margaret on The Crown’s third season — also commented on the success she’s seen in her professional life as of late. Though Carter admitted that she was “worried it was downhill” once she turned 50, she noted that it has been “quite the opposite” for her.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been happier or more fulfilled,” she explained. “This huge blooming of television means character-driven stories, so there’s a lot of choice and a lot of work. When I was young, you were considered ‘older’ over 30.”

Carter was joined by Holmboe at the 2019 Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday, where the Oscar winner was recognized with the British Icon award. Before this week’s event, the couple have been spotted out in recent months, including when they went for a walk in London this past August.

Carter and Burton, 61, split in 2014 after 13 years together. Throughout their relationship, the duo collaborated on several films, including Big Fish, Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. They share son Billy, 16, and daughter Nell, 11.

In reflecting on the pair’s separation, she opened up about the “massive grief” she experienced. “It is a death of a relationship, so it’s utterly bewildering. Your identity, everything, changes,” she told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. for its June 2016 issue.

A year prior, she told British magazine Red that she “could write a thesis on what’s happened.” She noted that their “relationship was always somewhat special, and I think it’ll always remain special.”