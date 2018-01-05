Helena Bonham Carter Joining ‘The Crown’ as Princess Margaret

The Crown is about to roll out a whole new cast for season 3 and it’s looking like that will include Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, according to multiple reports. Vanessa Kirby has portrayed the controversial character for the past two seasons.

Oddly enough, Bonham Carter, 51, was actually nominated for an Oscar in 2010 for her role in The King’s Speech where she played Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret’s mother.

Netflix recently revealed that Doctor Who star Olivia Coleman would be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the next two seasons. Coleman said that Foy actually has already given her a bit of advice.

“She said I’ll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable,” Colman, 43, said on Radio Times in November. “They were all amazing, so I’m just full of fear because you don’t want to be the one who screws it up. She’s lovely and she said I can call her anytime.”

Series creator Peter Morgan admitted he wanted to replace key cast members to show the time change, rather than using prosthetics. The role of Prince Philip, currently being played by Matt Smith, is still up for grabs. However, Smith may know who it is that will take over. “I don’t know if I know. I’m not meant to know, but I maybe know,” he told Seth Meyers on Late Night last month. “If it’s the person it could be, I was just totally flattered. I thought, ‘How marvelous.’”

Season 2 of The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix.

