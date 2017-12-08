Claire Foy and Matt Smith have made America fall in love with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, but with the time lapse in the Netflix drama, it’s time to name the next royal leaders.

Olivia Coleman is set to take on the iconic role of Elizabeth for seasons three and four, Foy confirmed during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 5. “She’s great,” Foy told the late-night host. “You’ll forget all about me and the rest of the cast.You’ll be like, ‘Who are they?’ We’re the warm-up act.”

The Broadchurch star recently revealed how she landed the role and how thrilled she is to take it on.

“I got a phone call from my agent when I was in a car [telling her that she had been asked to meet with director Peter Morgan],” Colman told Radio Times last month. “I think I had fairly recently finished watching the first series, which I think I had done in about three nights – and so I was very excited. My agent was trying to be subtle, not knowing who was in the car with me and she went, ‘It’s something about a tiara,’ and I went, ‘Oh, it’s The Crown!’”

Coleman added that Foy has also already given her some advice! “She said I’ll have a lovely time, everyone on it is amazing; the voice coaching is impeccable,” Colman explained. “They were all amazing, so I’m just full of fear because you don’t want to be the one who screws it up. She’s lovely and she said I can call her anytime.”

As for Prince Philip, Smith thinks he has an idea who will replace him in seasons three and for — but he’s not spilling. “I don’t know if I know. I’m not meant to know, but I maybe know,” he told Seth Meyers on Late Night on Monday, December 4. “If it’s the person it could be, I was just totally flattered. I thought, ‘How marvelous.'”

Season 2 of The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix.

