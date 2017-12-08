The heart wants what it wants, and The Crown star Matt Smith wants Selena Gomez! During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, December 7, Smith was asked who he’d want to star on his Netflix series as Meghan Markle, the actress set to marry Prince Harry in May 2018.

“Who’s that singer? Who’s the singer who goes out with Justin Bieber? Selena Gomez! She’s playing Meghan Markle,” Smith, 35, told Cohen and his costar Claire Foy. “You love Selena Gomez,” Foy said.

Season 2 of The Crown officially hit Netflix on Friday, December 8, and is set in the 1960s — but if it ever does catch up to present day, someone will have to take on the role of Markle! The Suits alum, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, officially announced their engagement at Kensington Palace in London on November 27.

“It was just an amazing surprise,” Markle said of Harry’s proposal earlier that month. “It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say ‘yes’ now?’”

She is rumored to become the first Duchess of Sussex when the wedding takes place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England — the same chapel Prince Edward and Countess Sophie married at in 1999. Harry was also baptized there in 1984.

The pair revealed during their first sit-down interview last month that they began dating in July 2016 after a friend introduced them. He later convinced her to accompany him to Botswana, Africa. “We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” he said.

