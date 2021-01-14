Not so fast! Chris Evans seemingly addressed reports he’s been chatting with studio executives about reprising his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Thursday, January 14, the actor, 39, appeared to shut down the buzz on Twitter.

“News to me,” he wrote, adding a shrugging emoji.

The actor didn’t say any more on the matter, but fans flocked to his replies with reactions. Evans made his appreciation known, writing, “Some of the gif responses are priceless … good work, everyone,” with three crying laughing emojis.

Evans’ message came hours after Deadline reported that the Knives Out star would suit up for at least one upcoming Marvel film, with the potential for a second. Marvel never commented on the speculation.

Per Deadline’s reporting, Captain America was slated to appear in an upcoming production but would not be the focus.

The Boston native last portrayed the hero in Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019. Fans believed the final scene of that film, which showed Evans’ character passing his signature shield to Falcon (Anthony Mackie), meant he was handing off the title too.

He first alluded to the end of his time as Captain America in 2018, when Endgame wrapped production. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” he tweeted at the time. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

In March of the same year, The New York Times published an article claiming Evans planned to retire the part after completing reshoots on the fourth Avengers film. He told the newspaper, “You want to get off the train before they push you off.”

Initially, the Snowpiercer star was slated to appear in six films as Captain America he told the Telegraph in June 2017. “I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter,” he revealed, noting that he decided to stay and see it through to the end.

Evans appeared in a Marvel film every year from 2011 to 2019. He also took part in several other projects during that time.