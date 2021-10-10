Shooting their shot! Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and more Ted Lasso actors play fictional characters on the Apple TV+ series who are focused on scoring goals on the field and off. Meanwhile, their offscreen counterparts have also found love over the years.

While accepting his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the Emmys, Goldstein offered a special shout-out to his girlfriend, Beth Rylance.

“I was very, very, specifically told I’m not allowed to swear, so this speech is going to be f–king short,” the U.K. native said in September 2021. “Thank you Warners, thank you Apple, thank you … the team.”

He added: “To my teammates that I’m nominated with and all my team — this cast makes me sick they’re so good. And I want to say to my mum, my dad, Tara, Matt, Zebby, and Bo and Beth, I love you.”

Following her boyfriend’s win, the comedian took to social media to gush about his achievement.

“I wanna cry so bad, but I don’t think I can spare the moisture,” she wrote via Instagram. Prior to Goldstein’s acceptance speech, she tweeted, “Today is the day that my boyfriend goes to the Emmy’s as a Best Supporting Actor nominee and I am at home on my second load of laundry.”

Rylance noted Goldstein’s win again when she tweeted, “My godmother has just text [sic] me to say congratulations on my boyfriend’s Grammy award and this is why I love her.”

Meanwhile, executive producer and actor Sudeikis was married to Kay Cannon from 2004 until 2010. One year later, the We’re the Millers star started dating Olivia Wilde. The pair were engaged from 2013 until 2020.

In July 2021, Sudeikis, who shares son Otis and daughter Daisy with Wilde, reflected on their split after a seven-year engagement.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” he told GQ at the time. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

He added: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it. … I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Ted Lasso cast and their love lives: