Emmys 2021: What You Didn’t See on TV

Quite a night to remember! The 2021 Emmy Awards brought out all the A-listers, but not all of the best moments made it to TV.

Ted Lasso, The Crown and Mare of Easttown all won big during the Sunday, September 19, show — and all had one thing in common: The cast members were grateful for their costars.

When Julianne Nicholson, Evan Peters and Kate Winslet were honored for their roles in Mare of Easttown, and each speech included love for the other.

Peters, 34, shouted out HBO and the series’ director, Craig Zobel, before thanking, “Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet!” Nicholson, 50, also honored the Oscar winner, 45.

“If you hadn’t called and asked if I wanted to join you in Philly, I probably would have read the first two episodes, thought ‘Nah, the priest did it,’ and stayed home,” she said. “So I owe this to you.”

Ted Lasso also dominated on Sunday night with Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis taking home acting awards ahead of the Apple TV+ series’ big win for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“Jason, you’ve changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl’s. Honestly, I’m so privileged to work with you,” Waddingham, 47, said during her acceptance speech, before also turning to thank her costar, Juno Temple.

“There’s no Rebecca without Keeley,” she added, referencing their characters. “If you ever leave my life, I’m going to stalk you.”

Sudeikis, 46, also made sure to honor the whole Ted Lasso team during his speech.

“I would say that this show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers,” the creator said. “This show is about teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life. … I want to thank my teammates that help make this show. I want to thank our incredible writing staff. I want to thank our incredible directors. I want to thank my incredible cast. I am only as good as you guys make me look. And so really it means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you give to me — and we reflect back and forth on each other, so thank you so much.”

The comedian also thanked his Saturday Night Live family, including creator Lorne Michaels, who wasn’t in the audience for his win.

“I want to thank folks at SNL. Lorne, who went to go take a dump now, perfect,” the We’re the Millers star said with a laugh. “He is going to get home — he’s going to watch. He loves watching the Emmys at home. It is fine. It’s fine. Which home is the big question!”

Luckily, the producer, 76, caught up with Sudeikis after his win — and it was all captured in photos. Scroll through the gallery below for more of the stars and what wasn’t shown on TV during the 73rd annual Emmy Awards.