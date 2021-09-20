A glamorous date night! With awards season officially underway — and actually in-person again — the celebs were red carpet ready at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19.

One of the biggest A-list couples to hit the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles was Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas. The actor, 76, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for his role in The Kominsky Method, while the Tony Award winner, 51, couldn’t have been happier to show her support.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett also walked the red carpet together, celebrating her nomination for her role in Marvel’s WandaVision. This marked the first red carpet that the actress, 32 — who was dressed in her sisters’ Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s fashion label, The Row — and the musician, 29, walked together since news broke that they secretly married. In June, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo quietly tied the knot one year prior.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys also walked the red carpet, with her wearing a stunning Zuhair Murad Couture gown. The couple, who have been dating since 2013 and welcomed a son in 2016, have attended many Emmys together over the years, including in 2018 when Rhys, 46, took home the award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Americans.

“To the woman who truly got me this award, who just stands in front of me every day and just puts up with me. She said, ‘If you propose to me, I’ll punch you clean in the mouth,’” he said at the time, referring to the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star, 45. “I don’t have the words, or the time, neither which would do you justice, Keri Lynn, except thank you. More to come. Thank you.”

Afterward, Russell joked to Us backstage, “It was hilarious.”

