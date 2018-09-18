Keri Russell loved her man’s speech! Matthew Rhys took home the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Americans during the 70th Annual Emmy Awards and called out his longtime love during his comments.

“And finally, to the woman who truly got me this award, who just stands in front of me every day and just puts up with me. She said, ‘If you propose to me, I’ll punch you clean in the mouth,’” Rhys, 43, said in his speech on Monday, September 17, referencing director Glenn Weiss who proposed to his girlfriend earlier in the evening. “I don’t have the words, or the time, neither which would do you justice, Keri Lynn, except thank you. More to come. Thank you.”

Following the show, Us Weekly caught up with the 42-year-old actress at Governor’s Ball, who told us she was “so proud” of her former costar and the father of their 2-year-old son Sam. The pair have been dating since 2013 and starred together in The Americans from 2013 to 2018.

She also added that she was impressed by his speech. “It was hilarious,” she told Us, excited to celebrate with him. “Hopefully he gets here and we have alcohol!”

Russell was later spotted giving parenting advice to Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, who welcomed their first child, Ennis, in May. The Felicity alum is also mother of River, 11, and Willa, 6, with ex-husband Shane Deary.

“It’s hard,” The Americans alum was overheard telling the pair. “Especially at first.” The carpet was the first post-baby appearance for Dunst who looked glowing in a plunging navy Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!