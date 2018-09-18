After handing out all the 2018 Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Monday, September 17, the stars were ready to celebrate at the afterparties. And while many of the night’s honorees stayed in their red carpet best from the awards show, a host of fashionable faces turned up to dance the night away in super stylish dresses and gowns.

At the Amazon Prime bash, Emily Ratajkowski in a nearly naked number and Vanessa Hudgens in a short and sweet frock partied alongside the Emmys biggest winners, Rachel Brosnahan and other member of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast. Malin Akerman and Dascha Polanco, meanwhile, brought the glam at the Netflix fete, and stars like Ashley Tisdale, Cheryl Hines and more turned up at the HBO reception. Oh, and Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake continued their red carpet style streak at Michael Che and Colin Jost’s party.

Keep scrolling to see the most fashionable looks from the 2018 Emmys afterparties!