Hitting the town! Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons stepped out on Monday, September 17, at the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for their first red carpet since becoming parents.

The 36-year-old Fargo actress and the 30-year-old Breaking Bad actor attended the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where they strolled hand-in-hand posing for pictures. The outing comes just four months after the two welcomed their first child together, a boy named Ennis.

Dunst stunned in plunging, navy blue gown with her iconic blonde hair down and flowing. Plemons, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black tuxedo paired with a bow-tie.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed the news of their growing brood in December, and a rep for the Bring It On alum confirmed to Us in May that the couple welcomed a baby boy.

Dunst confirmed she was expecting in January sharing a photo of herself on Instagram cradling her baby bump in a photo shoot for Rodarte’s Fall-Winter 2018 look book.

The couple — who Us Weekly confirmed were engaged in January 2017 — began dating in 2016 after meeting while filming season 2 of Fargo. The real-life pair played married couple Peggy and Ed Blumquist on the hit FX show.

Dunst later opened up about their wedding plans during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in September 2017. “It’s good. It’s so fun. I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board,” she gushed. “And because we created it together from the beginning it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!