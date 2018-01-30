Kirsten Dunst officially has the most beautiful pregnancy photos! The actress has finally confirmed she is expecting her first child by starring in Rodarte’s newly debuted Fall-Winter 2018 portrait series. Dunst appears in two of the magical look book images, sweetly cradling her baby bump in each. And while the pieces themselves don’t officially qualify as maternity wear, the star sports them with ease.

In the photos, which were taken by photographer Autumn de Wilde and styled by Ashley Furnival and Shirley Kurata, a visibly pregnant Dunst smiles softly at the camera as she stands amongst flower petals and branches on the earthy set. As is their custom, designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy created an ethereal mood around the collection, which features frilly dresses, cool jumpsuits and chic coats in neutral and pastel tones.

In “Look 6,” Dunst is red carpet-ready in a pink, red and white floral embroidered gown that she complements with a giant corsage. Her blonde locks, which fall around her face in loose waves, are pinned back with pink flowers. A touch of highlighter on her cheeks only adds to her pregnancy glow.

In “Look 19,” the mom-to-be is the epitome of maternity chic as she channels Audrey Hepburn in an adorable tan cape coat with a large brown bow at the neck. The preppy style looks as cute with a baby-on-board belly as it would post-pregnancy.

While she has kept both her pregnancy and engagement to fiancé Jesse Plemons largely under wraps, it’s not all that surprising Dunst chose the Rodarte campaign for the big reveal given her close relationship with Mulleavy sisters. The Woodshock actress is frequently spotted in their designs, and, last fall, the designers shared they are collaborating with their longtime friend on her wedding dress.

If the whimsical Rodarte fall-winter 2018 collection is any indication, Dunst’s dress will be straight out of a fairytale. And while no due date or wedding date has been announced, we can’t wait to see what the star wears!

