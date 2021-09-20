TV’s biggest night! Hollywood’s hottest stars celebrated the 2021 Emmys in style from Los Angeles’ L.A. Live on Sunday, September 19.

Following a nontraditional show in 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis — including small watch parties and virtual acceptance speeches — the actors and actresses in attendance on Sunday were ready to let loose.

The party started with host Cedric the Entertainer, who kicked off the awards show with a singalong to late rapper Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.” LL Cool J, Lil Nicky, Rita Wilson and more celebrities joined in on the fun before the first award was handed out.

“TV, you got what I need,” Cedric, 57, belted out as the cameras panned to This Is Us’ Mandy Moore and Black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross singing and dancing in the crowd. Mi Rodriguez and Billy Porter rocked the microphone as well.

Ted Lasso took home the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series early in the broadcast, but it was the cast of Mare of Easttown that stole the show with their reactions.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie winner Julianne Nicholson gave executive producer and leading lady Kate Winslet a major shout-out after her win. Evan Peters, who won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, also showed the 45-year-old British actress some love — and honored his parents in his funny speech.

“I got to thank my mom and my dad for getting me out to L.A.,” the American Horror Story star, 34, said after thanking the Academy. “You guys were crazy for doing that, but we’re gonna drink tonight.”

Peters continued by giving praise to the masterminds behind the HBO hit, yelling with excitement over Winslet “being Kate Winslet!”

The Schitt’s Creek cast received a standing ovation as they took the stage to present two awards on Sunday — after winning big at the 2020 event.

“There’s nothing on the prompter!” Dan Levy said while looking to his former costars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy for help.

O’Hara, who portrayed Dan’s TV mom, Moira Rose, for six seasons, asked, “Maybe we should just open the envelope?” to which Eugene, 74, responded, “No, it’s gotta be coming up.”

Moments later Eugene jokingly confessed that he asked the writer’s room to “lift the dialogue a bit,” which made his TV family yell at him in frustration. Their facial expressions said it all — they were playfully upset — before they figured out a way to hand out the trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and got loud applause for the bit.

Check out Us Weekly’s video above for a complete look at the best moments from the night, including the heartwarming acceptance speech from Jean Smart and how many awards Ted Lasso won.