Glam Time! See the Stars Getting Ready Ahead of the 2021 Emmys

By
 Courtesy of Vanessa Lachey/Instagram
The 2021 Emmys are here! Ahead of the 73rd annual awards show, being held Sunday, September 19, at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, stars are prepping for the red carpet with their glam squads — and documenting the experience for fans!

The Emmy Awards celebrate the best in American television. Some of this years nominees include Anya Taylor-Joy for her role in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Mj Rodriguez for her role in FX’s Pose, and Kate Winslet for her role in HBO’s Mare of Eastown. 

As dutiful awards show enthusiasts already know, celebs famously go all out when it comes to readying themselves for the red carpet. Treatments and services run the gamut from hydrating facials and Botox injections to haircuts and color appointments.

So far tonight, we’ve seen Mandy Moore post about her celeb-loved Beauty Sandwich facial treatment and Sarah Paulson snap a selfie in an LED face mask. We’ve also witnessed a sneak peek of Kathryn Hahn’s hair and got an up-close look at the Dior makeup products Vanessa Lachey’s makeup artist is using to perfect her glam.

As fun as it is to watch the stars get ready for the event on social media, it’s even more fun to tune in! As a reminder, you can watch live on CBS and on-demand via Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. Red carpet broadcasts will also be available to watch via E! News, Entertainment Tonight, CBSN Los Angeles and KTLA5 as early as 6 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to see all the best behind-the-scenes snaps of celebs getting ready with the help of their glam squad. And be sure to check back before the show for updates!

