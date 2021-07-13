Finding the silver lining. Jason Sudeikis addressed the end of his engagement to Olivia Wilde for the first time since they called it quits in 2020 — and he’s doing his best to heal from the heartbreak.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” the 45-year-old Ted Lasso star told GQ in an interview published on Tuesday, July 13. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

The Saturday Night Live alum and the 37-year-old Booksmart director began dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. They welcomed son Otis in April 2014 and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in October 2016. In November 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo had split.

At the time, reports surfaced that the couple had been separated since the beginning of the year, but Sudeikis maintained to GQ that the breakup happened “in November 2020.” Since then, he’s been trying to figure out how to move forward in a positive way.

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he told the outlet. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

While the past year certainly came with its ups and downs — with both “personal stuff [and] professional stuff” — the Sleeping With Other People star thought “it was really neat” to be challenged. Even more neat was his ability to make it through the tough times in one piece.

“I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger,” the Detroiters alum explained. “I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger. It doesn’t mean when you blast back up you’re not going to run into a bunch of s–t and have to, you know, fight things to get back to the heights that you were at, but I’d take that over 412 bones anytime.”

However, “there is a power” in falling apart — as long as you can get back up. “Because we all know that a bone, up to a certain age, when it heals, it heals stronger. So, I mean, it’s not to knock anybody that doesn’t land like an Avenger. Because there’s strength in that too,” Sudeikis said.

Working through the end of a relationship in the public eye isn’t easy, and things took an even sharper turn when Wilde moved on with Harry Styles less than three months after news broke she called off her engagement to the Golden Globe winner. The former One Direction member, 27, and Wilde sparked a romance on the set of the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. For his part, Sudeikis has recently been linked to model Keeley Hazell.

An insider told Us in January that the Horrible Bosses actor was “blindsided” by Wilde’s new romance, but a second source noted at the time, “Harry was in no way the reason for their split.”

Though the beginning of their time apart was tinged with drama, Sudeikis and the House alum are “doing their best” to be united on the coparenting front. “The kids bring them back together since they are and always will be their number one priority,” a third source told Us, adding, “Olivia and Jason are better off as friends.”