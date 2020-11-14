Calling it quits. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have broken off their engagement after dating for nine years, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Booksmart director, 36, and the Horrible Bosses actor, 45, who share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4, began dating in November 2011. Sudeikis proposed to the TRON: Legacy actress a year later after the 2012 holiday season.

The couple got together shortly after Wilde split from her ex-husband, Tao Ruspoli, to whom she was married from 2003 to 2011. The Saturday Night Live alum, for his part, was previously married to screenwriter and filmmaker Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010.

“I was just learning to be by myself,” the actress told Marie Claire in 2013 after meeting Sudeikis. “I’d been divorced nine months. We were both seeing people but were single. He seemed to really see me, see through the bulls–t.”

Throughout the duo’s relationship, they defended their long engagement and why they were in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“We are seriously connected,” Wilde told Net-a-Porter’s Porter Edit in February 2016. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’”

In April of that year, Sudeikis joked that “we won’t get married until weed is legal in every state” while appearing on Watch What Happens Live.

Three years later, Wilde told Us how the pair kept their love alive with two kids in tow.

“We go out and have a lot of fun,” the House alum told Us in January 2019. “We were both really social people when we met, and we didn’t want to give that up when we became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week.”

Ahead of their split, Sudeikis gushed about his fiancée during an August appearance on Access Hollywood, revealing why he waited to kiss her.

“I just had a hunch that the second I kissed her, I wasn’t going to end up kissing ever kissing anyone ever again,” he explained. “So, it was like I had to be careful with it.”