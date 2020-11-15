Letting go. Olivia Wilde was spotted without her engagement ring for the first time since news broke of her split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

The actress, 36, looked somber as she spent time at a horse stable in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 14. She sported a gray sweater, jeans, black boots and a patterned face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her ring finger on her left hand was noticeably bare following her broken engagement.

Us Weekly confirmed Wilde’s split from Sudeikis, 45, on Friday, November 13. The exes, who parents of son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4, began dating in November 2011 and got engaged in January 2013.

The Booksmart director was seen on Friday for the first time since the news broke. She exited a Los Angeles market in casual attire after doing some shopping.

Prior to the revelation that the two called it quits, they showed PDA at the beach in Malibu in September. Sudeikis and Wilde splashed in the water, embraced warmly and kicked a ball around during multiple trips to visit the ocean that month.

The O.C. alum got real in February 2019 about how she and the Saturday Night Live alum kept their romance alive after welcoming two kids. “We prioritize date night,” she exclusively told Us. “We go out and have a lot of fun. We were both really social people when we met, and we didn’t want to give that up when we became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week.”

She added: “We go to the theater. I love to eat food, so we go to a lot of restaurants, see shows, music — it’s New York! It’s a good thing about living here, live entertainment.”

The pair defended their lengthy engagement several times throughout their relationship, with Sudeikis joking during an April 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that they would not “get married until weed is legal in every state.”

Wilde, meanwhile, told Net-a-Porter’s Porter Edit in February 2016 that they were “committed and promised” to each other after they had their first child.

