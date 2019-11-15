The future is female! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ little ones assume women are running Hollywood.

“They think all movies are directed by women,” the actress, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Golden Globe Ambassador Celebration on Thursday, November 14. “They’ll be like, ‘Who directed this? Who is she?’”

The O.C. alum, who shares Otis, 5, and Daisy, 3, with the actor, 44, hasn’t shown her kids her directorial debut, Booksmart — even though her eldest “keeps asking” to see the May movie. “Every day, he’s like, ‘Can I watch Booksmart today?’” the Emmy winner told Us. “I’m like, ‘There’s probably, like, four minutes cut together that you could watch. So I have to make the G-rated Booksmart.”

Otis did see Tron, but he had no idea that his mom was onscreen, she shared with Us exclusively in March. “My son watched all of Tron and didn’t recognize me the entire time,” the New York native said. “I was, like, waiting. I was like, ‘Hey? What do you think?’ And he was like, ‘Mom. Go away. I’m watching a movie!’”

He and Daisy are big fans of their dad’s work, though. Wilde explained to Us at the time: “They love to laugh and their dad is hilarious. So they love watching his ‘What Up With That’ sketch on [Saturday Night Live].”

She added, “I have to make something that they can watch. I have to make some child content.”

Wilde and Sudeikis, who have been together since 2011, got engaged in January 2013, Us confirmed at the time. When it comes to keeping their romance alive while raising their brood, the couple “prioritize date night,” the Life Itself star told Us exclusively in February. “We go out and have a lot of fun. We were both really social people when we met, and we didn’t want to give that up when we became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week.”

Not only do they “go to the theater,” but the pair also love eating out at restaurants and listening to live music.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber