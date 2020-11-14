Happier times? Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appeared to be as lovey-dovey as ever two months before news of their split broke.

The actress, 36, and the Saturday Night Live alum, 45, were spotted swimming in the ocean together on September 9 in photos published by Just Jared. The now-exes laughed and held onto each other for a warm hug during their outing in Malibu. She wore a black one-piece swimsuit, while he sported colorful striped swim trunks.

This was not the only friendly get-together between the pair in recent months. In fact, they were seen at the beach on multiple occasions throughout September, as they kicked a ball around and went for another dip in the water.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, November 13, that Wilde and Sudeikis called off their engagement after seven years. The twosome are parents of son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

The Booksmart director and the Ted Lasso star began dating in November 2011, and he proposed in 2013.

Sudeikis gave no hint of trouble in October either when he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. “You guys seem like a true definition of, like, a beautiful unit,” the talk show host, 45, said, to which he replied, “Well, that’s very nice of you. I mean, Olivia carries the bulk of that beauty within our little duo. And the kids as well.”

The actor reflected on his bond with Wilde in August too. “I just had a hunch that the second I kissed her, I wasn’t going to end up ever kissing anyone ever again,” he told Access Hollywood at the time. “So, it was like I had to be careful with it.”

As for the House alum, she revealed in February 2019 how the two stayed in sync amid their busy schedules. “We go out and have a lot of fun,” she explained to Us. “We were both really social people when we met, and we didn’t want to give that up when we became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week.”

Scroll down to see photos of Wilde and Sudeikis in the months before Us confirmed their split.