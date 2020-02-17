Family fun night! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde brought their children to a Harlem Globetrotters game — and they got to hit the court and participate in the action!

Sudeikis, 44, and Wilde, 35, sat courtside at Los Angeles’ Staples Center alongside their son Otis, 5, and daughter Daisy, 3, on Sunday, February 16. The Saturday Night Live alum and Booksmart director were both invited to join in on the festivities by the team’s players at different points in the game.

Sudeikis dressed in a black shirt and light blue jeans that he topped off with a blue baseball cap, while Wilde wore an all-black outfit that she paired with checkered vans.

Sudeikis and Wilde weren’t the only stars that made an appearance at Sunday’s game with their children. Christina Anstead sat courtside with her daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Kendra Wilkinson was spotted with her 5-year-old daughter, Alijah Baskett, whom she shares with former spouse Hank Baskett. Tyra Banks and her boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin, attended the game with her 4-year-old son, York, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Erik Esla.

James Van Der Beek, for hit part, stepped out with three of the five children he shares with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek: daughters Olivia, 9, and Emilia, 3, and son Joshua, 7.

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in November 2011 after ending their marriages to screenwriter Kay Cannon and filmmaker Tao Ruspoli, respectively. They announced their engagement in January 2013, but have yet to tie the knot.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2016, a caller asked Sudeikis when he and Wilde intend to finally marry. “I know this isn’t my mom because my mom’s in the audience,” the Sleeping With Other People actor joked at the time. “I mean, I believe we won’t get married until weed is legal in every state.”

The longtime loves, who welcomed their son in 2014 and daughter in 2016, have worked to balance their busy careers alongside parenthood. But they also make an effort to “prioritize” alone time together.

“We go out and have a lot of fun,” Wilde told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2019. “We were both really social people when we met, and we didn’t want to give that up when we became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week.”

Scroll down to see pics of Sudeikis, Wilde and their two kids at Sunday’s Globetrotters game!