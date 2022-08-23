It’s almost here! The 2022 Emmys will be a night to remember with many fan-favorite shows and actors nominated for their contribution to prime time TV programming.

The awards show is set to air on NBC Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Viewers will see Kenan Thompson host the big night as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences celebrates TV shows including HBO Max’s Succession, Euphoria, The White Lotus and Hacks.

Netflix was also a top contender with originals including Stranger Things, Squid Game, Ozark and more. Meanwhile, Only Murders in the Building, Candy and The Dropout scored big for Hulu while Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Severance rounded out the list.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have already made headlines for their surprising nominations and shocking snubs. Earlier this year, Yellowjackets scored big with seven nods including Outstanding Cast for a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.

Christina Ricci, who received a nomination for her role as Misty in the hit Showtime series, later opened up about missing the call about the news.

“My baby was teething really badly all last night,” Ricci, 42, told Entertainment Tonight Canada in July about oversleeping on the big day. “So I didn’t actually get to sleep really until five in the morning. So I overslept and my husband tried to wake me up at 8:40 a.m. to let me know I’d been nominated, but I chose to keep sleeping.”

The actress, who shares her 8-month-old daughter, Cleopatra, with husband Mark Hampton, also gushed about her costars Tawny Cypress and Melanie Lynskey being acknowledged for their hard work.

“Melanie and Tawny were two of the first people to text me,” she added. “Two of the first texts I missed while I was oversleeping. Two of the first people I wrote back. We’re pretty tight. We’ve all been in touch.”

Lynskey, 45, for her part, noted that she was still getting used to the first time honor. “I’m not used to having these mornings where people are like, ‘Congratulations.’ So, it’s really, really lovely,” she shared with ET at the time.

According to the Candy alum, the show’s success was a testament to the writing behind season 1.

“I think that they’ve created these characters who are all complex and difficult and messy, and I think people can see themselves in all of these women,” she added. “As crazy as these women are, they’re also relatable and they’re recognizable. And I think that there’s an element of the show that’s really channeling the rage that a lot of women feel, especially at this moment in time, and it’s satisfying to see that, to see women who are angry and who are feeling a lot of things.”

Meanwhile, This Is Us only received one nomination for Outstanding Music and Lyrics following its last season. The NBC drama, which stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley was previously nominated for Outstanding Drama Series four times.

