Taking it too far! Melanie Lynskey has heard all the fan theories about her hit show Yellowjackets — and she is officially overwhelmed.

“I got to a point where if somebody else wrote to me and was like, ‘I think that Adam [her character’s lover] is actually Javi [who is dead],’ I was going to smash my computer into pieces,” Lynksey, 44 — who plays the adult Shawna on the show — exclusively told Us Weekly. “And people were still doing it! And it’s just not that.”

The Mrs. America actress admitted to Us that while she “loves how passionate people are,” some of the theories about the psychological thriller are a little strange.

“There was also a theory that maybe Adam was my wilderness baby, which is like the creepiest thing I’ve ever heard,” she joked. “Doesn’t make any sense. Like why, what’s the plan here?”

The New Zealand native explained that while she did have to stop reading what people were saying for her own mental health, she is impressed by how creative the fanbase can be.

“I stopped looking at Reddit because it wasn’t good for my brain,” she confessed. “But, I did for a time and it was really interesting. Some people, I’m like, ‘You should be on the writing staff. Like, you have some really great ideas.”

Lynskey told Us that while she has “absolutely no information about season 2” and “has no idea when the cast is going back to work,” she did confirm that the second season is currently being written.

For now, the Two and a Half Men alum is keeping in close contact with her Yellowjackets cast through video message — because costar Juliette Lewis can’t quite figure out how to text.

“Video messages started because Juliette cannot send a text message that makes sense,” she revealed to Us. “She does voice text and it’s so confusing. So finally she was like, there’s this thing called Marco Polo and it helps me in my life. So we get these great video messages from each other.”

Lynskey added about working with her costars: “They are people I’ve just respected for a very long time and we like each other, which is nice. We care about each other. And it’s nice to be going back into an environment with people I’m excited to work with and excited to hang out with.”

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star has another female-centric series in the works; the actress will star as murder victim Betty Gore opposite Jessica Biel who will play her killer in Hulu’s new true-crime drama Candy.

Lynskey described the show as “a killing that took place in 1980s Texas, where one mother and a church-going woman killed another with an ax.” adding that it was “a very shocking act of violence in [a] little community” and a role she felt immense pressure to get right.

“I felt a great responsibility to kind of honor [Betty] to try to be as truthful as I could possibly be without getting to obviously meet her,” the Don’t Look Up actress told Us. “But Jim [Atkinson] and John [Bloom], who wrote the book, had done interviews with pretty much everyone you could ever want to talk to. So there was a lot of information about who she was, and it really meant a lot to me because she doesn’t have a voice in the story. So I wanted to feel like I was inhabiting her fully.”

The role may be heavy, but the Critics’ Choice Award winner told Us that working with Biel, 40, was nothing but a pleasure.

“Jessica’s just so great. She’s so great to talk to,” she revealed. “We talked a lot about our lives, our kids, our husbands, you know, we have play dates a couple of times we went to the playground with our kids. I just like and respect her so much. So it was just a pleasure and I love working with her.”

Candy will begin airing on Hulu in a Five-day special event, where the network will release one episode per day for five nights.

