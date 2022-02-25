Finding love off screen! Yellowjackets focuses on a team of high school soccer players who end up stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash. The Showtime series follows the survivors amid the crisis and 20 years after their rescue as they continue to deal with the fallout — including in their personal lives.

In real life, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and more cast members have managed to find love before appearing on the show, which premiered in December 2021.

Christina Ricci, for her part, made headlines for her romance with James Heerdegen, whom she met while working on the ABC series Pan Am. In February 2012, Us Weekly revealed that the duo were officially dating. After the Lizzie Borden Chronicles alum was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand in 2013, Us broke the news of Ricci and Heerdegen’s engagement.

Following the twosome’s wedding later that year, they welcomed son Freddie in 2014. Ricci later opened up about how getting married and having a child changed her life, telling Net-A-Porter’s The Edit in March 2017, “Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light.”

She added: “I’m a completely different person than I was before I had my child. Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like 35, it’s not so special to be immature.”

In June 2020, Us confirmed that Ricci obtained an emergency protective order against Heerdegen. One month later, the Golden Globe nominee filed for divorce.

Heerdegen was later ordered by a judge to stay 100 yards away from Ricci and stripped of visitation rights with Freddie and their dog after he was accused of domestic violence by his estranged wife. In court documents obtained by Us in January 2021, Ricci claimed that the abuse started in 2013 and escalated in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2021, the film producer was granted visitation rights, while Ricci has sole legal custody of their only child together.

The Sleepy Hollow star moved on with Mark Hampton and made their relationship Instagram official three month later. “Favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good,” she captioned a birthday tribute to Hampton in July 2021. “I love you. This next year is going to be the best one yet.”

Ricci and Hampton tied the knot in October 2021 and welcomed a daughter two months later.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Yellowjackets cast and their respective love lives: