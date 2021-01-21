Christina Ricci was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen, amid their messy divorce, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 40-year-old actress filed the paperwork on Wednesday, January 20, six months after Us exclusively revealed that Ricci was granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen. According to the court documents obtained by Us on Thursday, January 21, Ricci alleged that the abuse started in October 2013 after she learned she was pregnant with their son. While she also claimed that she wanted to file for divorce after an alleged “brutal” attack in December 2019, she “found herself trapped in a house with a violent abuser” in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“[James] focused solely on punishing and terrorizing me 24 hours a day,” she claimed in the docs. “I was afraid to sleep at night.”

Ricci went on to claim she was subjected to “severe physical and emotional abuse” by her spouse with “many of these acts of abuse” happening in front of son Freddie, 6. The Addams Family actress provided the court with photos of her bruising and injuries. Ricci also detailed two alleged altercations between the pair in June 2020, alleging he “chased [her] through and out of the house” in Los Angeles after she tried to call 911 on June 2. Later that month, Heerdegen allegedly followed Ricci “all morning, screaming at [her], spitting on [her, throwing coffee at [her], and throwing a chair at [her]” in their home on June 25.

A judge has ordered Heerdegen to stay 100 yards away from Ricci and stripped him of visitation rights with Freddie and their family dog. She is also asking the court to grant a move out order to prevent Heerdegen from returning to their home and requested her ex complete a 52-week batterer intervention program. The cinematographer’s lawyer, meanwhile, told TMZ that his client “unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020.”

Larry Bakman also told the outlet that Heerdegen is going to file his own restraining order against Ricci “detailing her abusive conduct fueled by alcohol and substance abuse. His papers will also include documentation that Ms. Ricci advised law enforcement in December 2019 that there had been no prior incidents of domestic violence between the couple, thereby calling into question her credibility.”

Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. Us confirmed at the time that the Casper actress was seeking both legal and physical custody of Freddie.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.