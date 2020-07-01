Christina Ricci was granted an emergency protective order against her husband, James Heerdegen, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

After the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call to the 40-year-old actress’ Woodland Hills, California, home on June 25, Ricci was granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen, prohibiting any contact between the spouses. The film producer was not arrested.

“On 06/25/20, around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a domestic battery radio call,” the LAPD PIO confirmed to Us, adding “a report was completed.”

Ricci and Heerdegen, who share 5-year-old son Freddie, met on the set of the short-lived ABC series Pan Am in 2011 but didn’t start dating until the following year. Us broke the news of their engagement in 2013.

“It’s more overwhelming than I thought it would be,” Ricci told Us in May 2013 about planning her New York City nuptials. “The rumors are true: wedding planning is overwhelming.”

She added at the time that she was looking forward to motherhood, telling Us, “I can’t wait to have our own little world replete with small beings!”

Earlier this month, the Casper actress posted a photo of a Father’s Day card that Freddie made for Heerdegen.

“We ♥️ you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen ♥️,” Ricci wrote on June 21 via Instagram.

Heerdegen, for his part, has seemingly never posted on his social media profile. The pair are currently following each other on the app, however.

Ricci has been open in recent years about how motherhood has changed her.

“Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light. I’m a completely different person than I was before I had my child,” the veteran actress told The Edit in 2017. “Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like 35, it’s not so special to be immature.”