Christina Ricci Gives Birth to 2nd Child, Her 1st With Mark Hampton

Christina Ricci’s cutie! The actress has given birth to her second child, her first with Mark Hampton.

“My heart has exploded,” the new dad, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 8. “@riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we’re all resting after such an eventful morning. Welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.”

Ricci, 41, added in a post of her own: “Baby Cleo is here. We are so in love with her. Also she has the most incredible dad imaginable.”

The California native became a mom in 2014 when Freddie, her son with ex-husband James Heerdegen, arrived. Six years later, the Casper star filed for divorce from the producer. She also filed an emergency protective order against him in July 2020.

That same month, the Addams Family alum asked for full custody of their son, now 7, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. The exes’ custody battle ended in April when Ricci was granted sole legal custody, while Heerdegen was given visitation rights. The Emmy nominee agreed at the time to pay for Heerdegen’s travel and accommodation costs to where she was living in Vancouver.

Ricci moved on with Hampton making their relationship Instagram official in July. “Favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good,” she captioned a birthday tribute to the hairstylist. “I love you. This next year is going to be the best one yet.”

The Sleepy Hollow star revealed the following month that they had a baby on the way. “Life keeps getting better,” Ricci wrote alongside an ultrasound photo, tagging her boyfriend.

The expectant star debuted her baby bump in lingerie later that same week.

Starting a family has made the Z: The Beginning of Everything alum a “completely different person,” she told The Edit in March 2017. “Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light.”

The Golden Globe nominee told The Post two years later that she doesn’t want Freddie to follow in her child acting footsteps.

“I feel it’s child abuse to make your child famous,” Ricci explained in February 2019. “Once he’s an adult, and he studies, and he understands that it’s an art form, then he can pursue an acting career if he’d like. Being famous is not good for children, it’s just not. We have a million examples of why it’s not good for children. I’m just not going to risk it. Why would you put the most precious thing in your life up for that?”