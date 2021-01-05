Feeling themselves! Stassi Schroeder, Hilaria Baldwin and more celebrity moms have posed in their bras and underwear while pregnant.

The Vanderpump Rules alum cradled her bare baby bump in July 2020 while celebrating her and then-fiancé Beau Clark’s engagement anniversary. The former reality star gazed down at her stomach with a smile while wearing white lingerie.

“Happy Anniversary to my Sweets,” Clark captioned the social media upload at the time. “Can’t wait to be a parent with you.”

The photo came four months after Us Weekly broke the news of Schroeder’s pregnancy. In October 2020, she and the commercial casting director tied the knot a backyard ceremony. Clark kissed his wife’s budding belly at the altar during their California nuptials.

The Next Level Basic author continued showing her bump progress on social media ahead of her due date, from her October 2020 Halloween costume to her December 2020 mirror selfie.

“It’s official,” the former Bravo personality wrote alongside the latter. “In the clear for a little Capricorn baby.”

As for Baldwin, the fitness guru has five kids and has photographed herself in lingerie while expecting Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo.

“The purpose? To show that we don’t need to be ashamed or hide the pregnant figure,” the Living Clearly Method author explained via Instagram in March 2016 while pregnant with her and husband Alec Baldwin’s third child.

The former yoga instructor went on to write at the time: “These are common emotions in our society that elevates a thin body above all else. Being my third baby in three years, I am a true believer that our bodies are amazing and we should celebrate them, rather than feel embarrassed and hide until the baby weight is entirely gone. For both women and men: we create life … so let’s honor how we make these miracles. Every pregnancy is different, so we shall see what happens this time around, ready to take the journey with me? Deep breath, pressing ‘share.’”

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant stars’ baring their bellies in bras, from Bachelor in Paradise’s Jade Roper to Gossip Girl‘s Jessica Szohr.