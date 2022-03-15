Memory lane. Three months ahead of her due date, Sharna Burgess is reflecting on the moment she found out she is pregnant with her and Brian Austin Green’s first baby together.

“On the 29th of October 2022 at 9:06 pm my whole world changed,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, captioned a tearful Instagram video on Monday, March 14, showing her positive pregnancy test. “It’s [sic] wasn’t planned but the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.”

The Aussie went on to share footage of herself and the actor, 48, telling her parents the news with sonogram shots.

“I can’t watch this without crying,” Burgess continued in her caption. “It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way.”

The ABC personality gushed about how much her late dad “loved Brian,” adding, “[He] shared with me how grateful he was that I had found an amazing man. And when he found out he was finally a grandfather, he hugged us both and said, ‘That’s magic.’ He passed away only a month later and some part of me thinks he was holding on to see that I was OK. That I am safe and loved and truly happy. And now it’s my turn to be a parent. I will give it my everything and hope I do half as good a job as mine did.”

Burgess’ fellow DWTS pros commented on the touching post. “Oh my goodness 😭😭😭😭 I am BAWLING,” Lindsay Arnold wrote, while Witney Carson added, “This is beautiful SHARNA!! Your dad is your baby’s guardian angel now ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The social media upload came one day after Burgess told her Instagram followers that revisiting old footage of her father felt “beautiful and hard.”

She explained in the Sunday, March 13, post: “There aren’t words for how grateful I am that we got to share those moments before he left.”

The season 27 winner announced her dad’s death via Instagram in February, the same month that her and Green’s pregnancy news broke.

“I’ll never be able to find the right words to do this justice,” Burgess wrote at the time. “Journey well Dad, may you go with Spirit, courage and love onto your next. Thank you, I love you, I miss you.”

