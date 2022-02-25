Sharna Burgess has a baby boy on the way — and the dancer is giving rare glimpses of her pregnancy progress.

News broke in February that the Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, is expecting her first child with Brian Austin Green, his fifth. The actor, 48, is already the father of Kassius, 19, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

“Sharna is over the moon about becoming pregnant,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s looking forward to the journey she’s about to embark on these next few months. She’s going to embrace her body fully and let everything happen naturally.”

Two weeks later, the couple revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival with a black-and-white bump photo.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same,” the Aussie captioned the February Instagram upload. “Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.”

The BH90210 alum, who began dating the season 27 mirrorball trophy winner in late 2020, added in a post of his own: “We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes. We are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July. @sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby.”

The expectant star told her Instagram followers later that same month about her plans to document her pregnancy experience, opening up about her bigger boobs and fatigue.

“Pregnancy is a trip,” Burgess said in the February video, going on to joke about her recent experience with “burning” nipples. “There are so many things that have happened … where I’m just like, ‘Whoa. What is that?’ … The second trimester, I’ve just felt like Wonder Woman. Like, I can do anything. Some days I just forget I’m pregnant and keep doing and moving and grooving, which has been really cool.”

Soon after, the ABC personality showed off her maternity fashion at a Frida Mom event in Los Angeles with Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn, singer Meghan Trainor and actress Cassie.

Keep scrolling to see more of Burgess’ bump pics over the course of her pregnancy.