Sharna Burgess announced her pregnancy news earlier this month — and the Dancing With the Stars pro is getting real about the symptoms she’s experiencing.

“Pregnancy is a trip,” the ballroom dancer, 36, told her Instagram followers in a Tuesday, February 22, video. “There are so many things that have happened … where I’m just like, ‘Whoa. What is that?’ For example — this is real girl talk — I had been on the small side of a B cup my whole life. I am already busting out of a D cup and am a little concerned for when July comes and milk happens.”

The Aussie went on to call her changing body “foreign” ahead of welcoming her first child with Brian Austin Green.

“Not that I’m saying I don’t like having D-sized breasts,” the expectant star explained. “Pregnancy boobs are great, but I’m a little scared when they get bigger than this. And … what is this nipple burning?”

The mom-to-be reflected on a recent grocery store visit when she almost “freed the nipple” because she was “in so much pain” wearing a bra.

Burgess, however, added that she is mostly “feeling settled and strong” amid her “amazing, blessed” pregnancy, which has been free of morning sickness.

“I did have extreme tiredness,” the choreographer said, joking that she goes to pee thousands of times each night. “The second trimester, I’ve just felt like Wonder Woman. Like, I can do anything. Some days I just forget I’m pregnant and keep doing and moving and grooving, which has been really cool.”

Burgess, who shared her baby boy’s sex in her February 16 Instagram reveal, gushed about how “excited” she and the 48-year-old BH90210 alum feel about their “f–king amazing” milestone.

The actor is already a father, previously welcoming son Kassius, now 19, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

The Los Angeles native began dating Burgess in 2020, and she exclusively told Us Weekly the following year that they weren’t in a “rush” to conceive their first baby together.

“Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean it’s for sure that we’re going to make it to the kids stage,” the season 27 Mirrorball winner said in October 2021. “We hope so. We hope it’s endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can’t promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids.”

