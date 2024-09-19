Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you ever feel like your handbag can’t carry all your necessities? While handbags are mainly used to help make a fashion statement, sometimes, it’s nice to have functional options. Tote bags are an option that can meet all your needs. We found a fashionable, sleek tote from Coach that we’re sure will become your next closet staple — and it’s 24% off at Amazon!

This Coach signature town tote is the perfect everyday handbag for the mother on the go or the woman commuting into the office. It features a canvas material and has a snap closure for an accessible, simple option. Also, it comes emblazoned with the brand’s signature ‘C’ motif and tags.

Get the Coach Women’s Signature Town Tote for $189 (was $250) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 19, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this bag, you could pair it with a chunky sweater, jeans and knee-high boots for an easy outfit that works for running errands or heading into the office. Or, you could rock it with a flowy knit dress and booties for another simple look that fares well in fall and winter.

While reviewing and gushing over this tote bag, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I love my coach bag. It’s very roomy, and it’s large enough to hold everything I need.”

Another reviewer said, “I bought this purse as a birthday present for my mother. She loves it. She gets a lot of compliments from family and friends.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile handbag that can carry all your essentials while looking seamless and effortless, you should snag this Coach tote for a steal while you can!

