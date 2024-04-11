Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When we think of what makes rich moms rich moms, the first thing that comes to mind is pilates and the second is tote bags…maybe even a tote bag with a chihuahua in it. There’s something about tote bags that screams classy, especially oversized ones. Whether worn with leggings and a sweatshirt or heels and a blouse, the right bag elevates your look to elegant heights. Not only is the right bag luxe-looking, but functional, too! Totes provide more than enough space for all of your essentials and more.

We love the flair an expensive tote bag adds to any ensemble, but not the triple or quadruple-digit price tag. To get the look, we found 10 of the most luxurious, rich-rich bags you’d expect to only see in the Hamptons, all $30 and under. If it sounds too good to be true, we thought so too!

Read on for the best of the best in luxury-looking fashion. You’ll be ready to grab the kids from polo practice in no time!

Chain Shoulder Tote Bag

If you’ve dreamed of shopping at stores like Michael Kors and Tory Burch, you’ll definitely gravitate toward this bag.

Get the Montana West Chain Shoulder Tote Bag for $24 (originally $30) on Amazon!

Embroidery Initial Canvas Tote

Personalized everything! The contrasting colors and boxy shape of this tote give it a bold, clean-looking style.

Get the TopDesign Embroidery Initial Canvas Tote Bag for $14 (originally $17) on Amazon!

Faux Leather Purse

Quiet luxury is the name of the game with this minimalist bag. Wear it with sparkly silver jewelry for a pop!

Get the Kalidi Faux Leather Purse for $16 on Amazon!

Oversize Vegan Leather Tote

Oversized means oversized with this bag. You can even use it as a weekend bag if you’re packing light!

Get the Hoxis Oversize Vegan Leather Tote Bag for $29 (originally $36) on Amazon!

Related: This Button-Up Top Can Be Worn to the Beach or Office — I'll Be Doing Both The term “versatile” gets thrown around quite a bit in the fashion world; somehow a bright pink pair of stiletto heels is “versatile”. But when considering the versatility of a clothing item, I think about how many outfits I can make with it and how many ways I can style it. If I can wear […]

Tassel Tote Handbag

There are dozens of colors to choose from! This faux leather bag has a main pocket and a small side pocket.

Get the Dreubea Soft Leather Tassel Handbag for $15 on Amazon!

Top Handle Oversized Handbag

A top zipper, inner organizers and two open pockets make this an equally fashionable and practical find!

Get the Montana West Top Handle Satchel Purse Handbag for $30 on Amazon!

Faux Leather Shoulder Purse

We can’t get over the shiny pebbled look of this classy bag. If you’ve been looking for a Mother’s Day gift, you just found it.

Get the Nodykka Faux Leather Shoulder Purse for $12 on Amazon!

Tote Wallet Set

This isn’t just a tote bag…it comes with a wallet, too! The set is half off right now, so you’ll want to snag it ASAP.

Get the Yzaoll Tote Wallet Set for $19 (originally $38) on Amazon!

Laptop Tote Bag

Calling all the working gals out there! This laptop tote bag fits your large 15.6-inch laptop with room to spare.

Get the Missnine Laptop Tote Bag for $30 on Amazon!

Jute Market Tote

Everything Paris seems luxe. This tote is actually a reusable grocery bag, but it can be used to hold your Prada shades, too!

Get the KAF Home Jute Market Tote for $15 on Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us