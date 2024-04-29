Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Each spring season, tulips and daffodils pop up like clockwork, ready for the picking. You know what else pops up each season? Chic new designer-looking styles on Amazon that just keep getting better and better. So, just like flowers, we’ve picked out 21 designer lookalikes from the retailer — and they’re ready for you to take home and enjoy.
Unlike the beautiful smell of flowers, each of the pieces below has the fresh smell of a new item off the rack. But what they lack in fragrance, they make up for in beauty. Each of the items below is as well-crafted and designed as luxury styles — but is just a fraction of what they typically cost. We’ve included everything from alluring accessories to chic shoe styles and even beautiful bags — and they start at just $12 on Amazon!
Bags
1. Trendy Tote: We’ve definitely seen a luxury style or two similar to this tote that features an artistic and eclectic jungle-themed design — $24!
2. Wonderfully Woven: Not only does this thickly-woven bag look ultra-luxe, it also comes with a removable compartment to help organize the important things like your phone, keys and wallet — $58!
3. Simple but Chic: This handbag has a simple rounded square design that’ll go with nearly anything, but it also adds in gold hardware elements that give it an elevated feel — $28!
4. Beach Beauty: Elevate your beach style with this woven straw tote that features luxe leather handles and detailing — $50!
Jewelry
5. Heart-Stopping Hoops: An Amazon number one bestseller, people are buying these water-drop style gold hoops in droves — was $14, now $13!
6. Cute Clover Link: Make your wrist sparkle with this bracelet that features 18K gold plating, a chic clover link design and an adjustable closure — $15!
7. Gold-Plated and Gorgeous: With how affordable these gold-plated cuffs are, it’ll be easy to stack them up around your wrists — $12!
Clothes
8. Top-Tier Tweed: Made with a tweed fabric, gold buttons and braiding, this mini dress gives rich Upper East Side mom style — $47!
9. Classy Cardigan: Dress this chic striped cardigan with gold buttons up with a dress or down with some jeans — was $60, now $43!
10. Darling Dress: Made with a sheer mesh hem, a tiered skirt and a bow detail, this maxi dress is perfect for your next vacation at a tropical resort — $31!
11. Easy and Elegant: The theory that simplicity is elegance is proven by this strapless dress that has a simple bodycon design, soft ribbed fabric and short slit on the side — $51!
12. Intricately Embroidered: With its intricate embroidery, lantern-sleeve design and button-up front, no one will know this mini dress is under $100 — $82!
13. Silky Satin: Elevate your style for all of your spring events with this midi dress that features a silky satin fabric, mock neckline, asymmetrical sleeves and a flowy bodice — $56!
Shoes
14. Stylish Slides: No matter whether you get them in black, brown or white, these H-strap sandals will pair with everything from dresses, to skirts, to jeans — $33!
15. Casual in Croc: Slip into both comfort and style this spring with these woven slip-on sandals that feature a faux-leather croc fabric — $31!
16. Ravishing Rattan: A popular fabric style as of late, these rattan platform sandals are perfect for both spring and summer outfits — $60!
17. Beautifully Braided: These braided heels can be worn with dresses for an elevated look but also jeans for something more casual — $40!
Accessories
18. Best of Belts: Upgrade all of your pant and skirt styles with this sleek two-pack of belts that feature a skinny design, gold detailing, a leather make and a turn-buckle closure — $33!
19. Go for Gold: Made with retro-style geometric frames and chic gold detailing on the side, these sunglasses look like they should be hundreds of dollars more — $16!
20. ’90s Style: These oval metal sunglasses look like they’re straight out of designer ad from the ’90s — $15!
21. Quiet Luxury Style: No matter whether you get these sunglasses in tortoise or ivory, these oval-framed sunglasses will bring quiet luxury style to your face — was $15, now $12!