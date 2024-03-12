Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a true fashionista, you know that fashion goes far beyond just labels. What it truly comes down to is having great style — and that doesn’t always have to be pricey. In fact, thanks to our lineup of 17 designer-looking pieces on Amazon, it can start at just $7!

Our roundup of designer-looking items are all inspired by luxury finds — but without the budget-busting price tags. We included everything, including designer-style bags, dresses, tops, jeans and more. We all deserve to look and feel our best in pieces that inspire us, so read on for the style scoop!

1. Designer-Style Bag: A designer bag or two definitely comes to mind when looking at this beauty from JW Pei with a luxurious gold metal handle, woven design and additional shoulder strap — was $129, now $110!

2. Coziest Cardigan: This cozy cardigan from The Drop has the quality of a fancier piece for a much more affordable price — was $55, now $30!

3. A Walk on the Wild Side: Though this blouse comes in a mob wife-worthy cheetah print, it’s available in several other gorgeous prints and colors — just $30!

4. Flowy and Fabulous: One shopper, who gave this flowy dress a five-star rating, said that as soon as they put this piece on, they were “enchanted by its dreamlike design, intricate embellishments, and the effortless boho charm and ageless elegance it emits” — just $46!

5. Elegant and Classy: This top, featuring a silky satin fabric, off-shoulder design and tunic silhouette, is the ideal piece for transitioning from an office outfit to a night out for drinks — just $20!

6. A Bestseller: A number one bestseller, this cute corset top has received over 5,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it’s “so flattering and comfortable” — just $35!

7. Vaca-Ready: We see this boho-chic maxi dress being a centerpiece to your vacation outfits, but also a stand-out frock for summer festivities — just $43!

8. Corporate Queen: Made with a pleated-front design, wide-leg silhouette and quality polyester fabric, no one will know these pants are actually affordable — just $37!

9. Your New Fave Jeans: Need a new pair of go-to jeans? We can bet these classic straight Levi’s with over 7,500 five-star ratings from shoppers will be your new favorite pair — was $60, now $36!

10. Prada or Nada: Big enough to carry all of your beach necessities such as sunglasses, sunscreen and a book, this woven mesh tote will be your new beach go-to — was $19, now $17!

11. ’90s-Chic: With a trendy rectangle, ’90s-style design and gold detailing on each side, these sunglasses look exactly like a designer pair — just $16!

12. Beautiful Bangle: We’ve been seeing tons of celebrities recently embracing chunky gold bangles like this one — just $7!

13. Perfect Pencil Skirt: Made with an intricate textured design, bodycon silhouette and maxi length, this pencil skirt is dreamy for all spring and summer outfits — just $37!

14. Casually Cool: There’s something about a monochrome set like this knitted style that just looks so elevated — was $61, now $41!

15. Summer Strapless: An Amazon number one bestseller, this chic strapless tube dress is the ideal summer wedding guest dress — was $47, now $36!

16. Cute Crossover: From drinks on the beach to wedding showers, this mini dress, featuring a cute crossover design, square neckline and tiered skirt, is the perfect choice for all of your warm weather occasions — was $53, now $40!

17. Must-Have Mules: From jeans to skirts to dresses, these chunky heel mules will pair with nearly everything in your closet — was $70, now $56!