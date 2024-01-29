Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of my favorite pastimes is scrolling through Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and my primary news sources (Us, of course) to see what A-list celebrities are wearing to inspire my next outfit. I’ll save and screenshot each piece I love, and then filter out what I really want to buy. The problem? Sometimes, I scroll down and see the jaw-dropping total. Ugh! My heart says yes, but my wallet screams no.

Working with the best stylists in the world and rocking top-notch designer pieces, celebrities tend to have incredible style we love to emulate. Of course, many of Us are balling on a budget and can’t invest in their exact pieces. Thanks to these 17 designer lookalikes on Amazon, you can nail the vibes for just a fraction of the cost. Read on for 17 trending items right now!

1. Go for Gold: Gold earrings are trending, and while the go-to celeb pick is upwards of $800, we found a replica on Amazon for just $13!

2. Wonderfully Woven: Woven bags have dominated the fashion world for a few years now, and it doesn’t look like they’re going anywhere. Tons of A-listers have been spotted rocking a purse similar to this one.

3. Pull-On Platform: Approved by both of the Hadid sisters, both Gigi and Bella Hadid have been spotted in these famous platform suede boots. If you like the style, you can shop these ones for half the price of the originals.

4. Perfect Purse: Dua Lipa loves this square bag so much, she’s worn it multiple times in multiple colors. You can capture that energy with this leather bag that comes in brown, black and beige.

5. Hip Hobo: Okay, so this isn’t exactly a designer lookalike — but hear Us out. Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Megan Fox have been seen wearing this affordable bag so many times, it’s just as good as designer.

6. Florals and Fringe: Only the best for a Rhode launch party, Hailey Bieber wore this cute two-piece tank and skirt set with a cute flower appliqué and hanging fringe. You can get the similar Y2K-style set here in red as well as several color options.

7. Watch It: A glamorous gold watch from a top brand will set you back thousands, but you can get this one for just $60.

8. Kitten Around: Ariana Grande clearly thinks that kitten heel boots are a fabulous footwear pick. Channel the chanteuse with these!

9. Cute Croissant: Add this gold croissant ring to your stack and channel some of your favorite stars.

10. Simple & Chic: Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski have both been spotted wearing these hoop earrings on multiple occasions. With these gold plated hoops from Amazon, you can get the look.

11. Statement Earrings: Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing these eye-catching chunky gold earrings, and thank goodness we can snag the same style too.

12. Carry-All: We have to assume that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reaches for this accessory when she wants to carry a hefty bag that still looks chic. Her pick may be thousands of dollars, but we found a similar style for just $40!

13. Bundle Up: Gigi Hadid’s winter scarf from her incredible cashmere brand (that’s often sold out) makes us want to add some color to our outfit too. Thankfully, this similar striped scarf is just $19!

14. Easy Elegance: The simple addition of these earrings will elevate your outfit in an instant.

15. Artistic Touch: Jennifer Lawrence showed us that you can add a beautiful gold statement bag to a simple LBD. While hers is costly, we found this one for $99!

16. Heart It! Jennifer Lopez paired a simple gold heart necklace with a pair of denim jeans and a white tank. You can do the same with this sun heart pendant necklace that’s just $33 on Amazon!

17. Tote-ally Cute: We had to include a similar style of the woven hobo bag Kendall Jenner wore because of how seamlessly it can be paired with any outfit.

