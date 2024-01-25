Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: When it comes to managing our day-to-day routines, the fewer things we have to carry, the better. One way to maximize your wingspan and give you more ability to handle whatever the day brings to opt for a handy handbag — but not just any bag. We’re talking about a trusty tote bag, specifically. My favorite tote bag, made by Marc Jacobs, is always up for the challenge. And though it’s not a wildly inexpensive fast fashion find, you can get it for under $200 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Related: 17 Best Bags Under $25 That Will Instantly Elevate Your Outfit Secure the bag! Purses are like perfume — they make Us stand out from the crowd with an original element all our own. Style and scent always earn the most compliments from strangers! If you want to upgrade your accessories without breaking the bank, then you’ve come to the right place. We found 17 beautiful […]

This Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote will become your new favorite handbag — as it became mine! It’s a durable and accessible choice, has Marc Jacobs’ legendary name splashed across the front and is easily one of the most popular tote bags to carry. Just step out in any major city, and you’re sure to see a few. It’s widely coveted for a reason!

Get the Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote for $195 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

As a bag aficionado, this tote bag is one of the most-used in my collection. It’s incredibly spacious and particularly secure due to its top zipper closure. Also, it comes with an adjustable and detachable strap which makes carrying it easier as well.

In terms of variety, this medium tote bag comes in five fashionable colors which will align with nearly any item in your closet.

While discussing the versatility of this bag, a happy Saks shopper noted, “This bag is so cute, fun and functional. The canvas is a nice thick, good quality but still lightweight enough to carry cross body comfortably. It looks great carrying in hand or cross body.” Another reviewer added, “ It is so fun and functional.”

So, if you want a versatile carryall bag that can handle anything, this option from Marc Jacobs could be your next holy grail!

See it: Get the Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote for $195 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Want to see some other options available at Saks Fifth Avenue? Shop more handbags we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Marc Jacobs here, and don’t forget to scope out the Saks sale section for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us