17 Trendy Handbags to Carry Into the New Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

With the new year almost upon us, you’re probably already thinking about your style evolution! Whether you were happy with your style progress this year — or not, now is a great time to start foreshadowing how you want your closet to change. Handbags are an evergreen topic that arguably you can’t ever have enough of — trust Us, we know! Year after year, Tik Tok and Instagram help to dictate what’s popular or chic in the handbag landscape, and often, the popular styles can be pricey. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Overall, you can find a trendy, stylish option for under $200!

Additionally, if you’re looking for an entryway into the metallics trend or want a new everyday essential to add to the collection, we have something for everyone! Thus, we rounded up 17 of the best trendy handbags under $200 that’ll help you elevate your style. Read on to see our picks!

1. Decadent Dramatics: This ruched hobo handbag will help you play with shape and texture — just $64!

2. Everyday Essential: If you’re looking for a trendy and durable option, grab this tote bag – just $56!

3. Spread The Love: This satchel is bold and functional — just $106!

4. Daily Slay: This shoulder bag can handle all of your daily errands — just $97!

5. Black and White Extravaganza: Elevate your black and white outfits with this bucket crossbody — just $81!

6. ’60s Nostalgia: Lean into your artsy, abstract side with this silver abacus bag — just $90!

7. Closet Staple: Strap this leather kitt across your chest and never wonder where you bag is – just $175!

8. Mesmerizing Metallics: Give in to the shiny metallics trend with this purple lopsy bag — just $177!

9. Go Big or Go Home! Don’t ruin your good leather in the rain — instead, grab this waterproof puffer bag – just $140!

10. Everyone Has One: You’ve seen this medium tote canvas bag on IG and Tik Tok and now you can get one — just $195!

11. Sleek Nylons: Nylon is a classic and timeless material and the le pliage tote from Longchamp won’t disappoint — just $155!

12. Add a Touch of Nature: This wooden small top handle bag is a conversation starter — just $118!

13. Office Chic: This houndstooth clutch brings a touch of the office with you wherever you go — just $120!

14. Channel Your Inner Disney Princess: Give your handbag the Under The Sea treatment and a pop of color with this ‘The Little Mermaid’ Ariel plush shoulder bag — just $140!

15. The Bigger, The Better! Who doesn’t love a gigantic tote bag? This leather tote is minimalistic and shiny– just $183!

16. Calling All Lovers: Heart-shaped bags are on trend right now, and you can try it with this heart crossbody bag – just $185!

17. Pretty In Pink: Add a pop of pink to all your upcoming looks with this leather crossbody bag — just $111!

