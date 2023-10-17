Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Even though I’m not the most fashionable girlie out there, I know that I do in fact have a good fashion sense. My closet is full of timeless basics, a few statement pieces… and don’t even get me started on my shoe collection. The one thing my wardrobe has always lacked, though, are good handbags.
The thing is, I’ve never been a fan of purses. Hear me out: While I find them cute, I get annoyed with straps which constantly slide down my arm, and as someone who uses a wallet phone case, I already have all of my necessities on my person at all times. Simply put, there was never a real need for me to buy a purse. That is, until my friends staged an intervention. I guess asking them to fit my lipstick in their purses was too big of a request.
With their guidance, I took to Amazon to sift through popular purse options. Many of my friends are big fans of JW Pei for their stylish bags that don’t break the bank. After scrolling through the extensive selections for what felt like hours, I came across the FAE Top Handle Crossbody from the brand. Although it’s a relatively simple design, I was immediately drawn to the detachable strap options: I could make it a handbag or a crossbody. That small detail sold me, and I added the beige hue to my cart.
Get the JW Pei FAE Top Handle Crossbody for just $80 at Amazon!
Two days later, the bag arrived at my doorstep (thanks Prime!), and I was instantly impressed with the quality. The vegan leather exterior looked and felt real, and the croc-embossed design made the bag look a bit more luxe than other options I’ve seen. I wasn’t sure how much it would actually be able to hold because it was more compact than I expected. Surprisingly, though, it can hold quite a bit — a hand sanitizer, multiple lip products, keys and my phone with room to spare.
The first time I wore the bag out, I received so many compliments — from friends and strangers alike. It’s been one year since purchasing the purse, and I’m starting to wonder how I ever survived without having a bag on me while out and about. I’ve added a few more purses to my collection, but I constantly find myself coming back to this one because it goes with almost any outfit I wear. Plus, the quality really is unmatched: I’ve only had to clean it once, and it looks just as good as it did when I originally unboxed it.
Whether you’re a handbag newbie or are already building a collection, I can’t recommend the JW Pei FAE Top Handle Crossbody enough.
